PMK urges the government to fix the omni bus fares

He opined that it has become normal to omni buses to increase the fares as per their likings and government remain a mute spectator. "Transport department's claim of action only if complaints are received is an act of divesting itself of its responsibility.

He pointed out that Madras High Court has instructed the government to fix fares for omni buses several times. "Contravening the orders, the government allows omni bus associations to fix the fares, which is a contempt of court, " he said.

"Not everyone, who travel in omni buses are rich persons. Government should not allow omni buses to fleece the passengers to make more profits and the government should constitute an commission to fix omni bus fares."