PMK, farmers group seek procurement of sugarcane

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss also demanded procurement of sugarcane. In his statement, he said since there is only three weeks before Pongal, the price of sugarcane in the outside market will crash as sugarcane cannot be used for other purposes.

He added that the government should procure at Rs 35 per cane and add sugarcanes in Pongal gifts. Sami Natarajan, general secretary of TN Vivasayigal Sangam said farmers were receiving reasonable prices for sugarcane as the government was giving canes to family card holders.

“Leaving out sugarcane in the Pongal gift raises concerns,” he added. He urged the state government to reconsider the decision and to procure sugarcane from farmers directly without middlemen.