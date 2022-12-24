‘Mining within 1km allowed only around reserve forests’

CHENNAI: The state Industries Department on Saturday clarified that the mining and quarrying within one-kilometer radial distance from the boundaries of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves and elephant corridors was still not permissible in the state.

A clarification note issued by the state Industries Department on Saturday on Rule 36 (1- A) (e) of Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules 1959 said that the term ‘Reserve Forest’ was deleted from rule 36 (1-A) (e) vide a December 14, 2022, Government Order of the state Industries Department due to the restriction to quarry within one-kilometer radius of ‘Reserve Forest,’ which caused a number of practical difficulties and affected more than 500 quarries and mines, including 19 quarries of Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd (TAMIN), causing revenue loss to the government.

Stating that the deletion was done based on the discussion in the Geology and Mining Department’s District Officers review meeting on June 16, 2022, and the department’s recommendation, the note said that as per the December 14 notification, mining and quarrying is still not permissible within a kilometer of radius from the boundaries of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves and elephant corridors.

The state government has clarified in the backdrop of environmentalists crying foul over the government permitting mining within a kilometer of reserve forests.