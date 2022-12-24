EPS extends Christmas greeting wishes

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami greeted the people ahead of the Christmas, which was celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.
"On the birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ, I wish the people to embrace love, humbleness, and simplicity that was taught by him to espouse brotherhood to live in social harmony," said EPS in a statement and added that the AIADMK regime under his leadership had extended several schemes for welfare of the the community.
