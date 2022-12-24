Covid curbs in temples based on situation: Minister PK Sekarbabu

TIRUCHY: Based on Covid prevalence, restrictions to the devotees visiting temples would be made in consultation with the Chief Minister, said HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing works for Vaikunda Ekadasi at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, the Minister said, at least 17 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during both pagal pathu and Rapathu days and on the main event of Sorga Vasal opening day which has been scheduled on January 2, at least 2 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple, the Minister said.

When asked about the Centre’s alert on surge in Covid cases, the Minister said restrictions to the devotees to the temple would be decided based on the situation.