Bull run conducted while talks on at Kannamangalam police station

VELLORE: Residents of a village irked at not being allowed to conduct the annual bull run organised the event when police were holding talks on the issue at the police station on Friday.

The incident occurred at Kolathur, 2 kilometres from the Kannamangalam town panchayat in Arani taluk in Tiruvannamalai district. The run was an annual affair conducted by villages in the month of Marghazhi.

However as many were injured during the bull run last year, this year police refused permission to conduct the event the kilanmadai street and permitted it at Melmandai street.

Residents of the latter streets irked at the change demanded that they be allowed to conduct the run on their street as was followed for years and in this connection besieged the Kannamangalam police station on Friday morning.

However, when talks were on, residents conducted the event in which nearly 250 bulls from surrounding districts participated.