60-yr-old widow gets shock of life after receiving ₹8 cr ‘tax’ notice

AMBUR: A widow residing near Ambur got shock of her life when she was accosted by a woman ‘officer’ from Income Tax department, who demanded that she either pay pending I-T dues of Rs 8 crore or a fine of Rs 500 daily.

Sources said that Gulzar (60), a widow from Periyankuppam near Ambur, was accused of evading tax dues amounting to Rs 8 crore by a woman official, who claimed to be from the I-T department on December 19 and demanded that she pay up immediately or be slapped with a notice demanding daily payment of Rs 500.

It may be recalled that recently four daily wage earners of Tuthipattu near Vaniyambadi received similar notices in addition to demands for information of various transactions they had carried out.

In both cases, locals approached the police, who received their complaints and provided them with copies of CSRs. However, no action has been taken on the complaints. While Shabana of Tuthipattu said her Aadhar card and bank passbook details were taken by some persons said to be from Chennai when they visited the area during floods in the Palar some months ago, in Gulzar’s case, she does not know “how her Aadhar and bank details landed in the hands of the culprits as she did not gave them to anybody,” said Bilal a local.

“The culprits could have either hacked the computers of the local seva centres or collected it from them as there is no other way for such details to have reached the culprits,” Bilal added.

Gulzar, who has a differently-abled son and a heart-impaired daughter, attempted to commit suicide, however was prevented by others with promise of quick action.