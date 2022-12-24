2 gold bars worth Rs 8L hid in milk powder tin seized

TIRUCHY: The AIU seized gold worth Rs 8 lakh from a passenger bound from Singapore concealed in a milk powder container at Tiruchy international airport on Saturday.

Officials involved in baggage checking, suspected a passenger arriving from Singapore and stopped him.

Subsequently, the officials inspected his baggage and found 147 grams of gold in the form of two bars worth Rs 8 lakh concealed in a milk powder container.

The officials seized the gold, secured the passenger and conducted an inquiry. Sources from the airport said that the officials tightened vigilance since there are frequent incidents of gold smuggling.