1 new Covid case each recorded in 7 districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 7 new Covid cases on Saturday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,348. A case each was reported in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Villupuram.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 4,635 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.