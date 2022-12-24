1 new Covid case each recorded in 7 districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 7 new Covid cases on Saturday. Total number of cases reached 35,94,348. A case each was reported in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Villupuram.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 4,635 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
Highest TPR of 0.2% was reported in Tirunelveli and Tiruvallur. TN’s active cases was 43 with the highest of 11 active cases reported in Chennai. With no more COVID fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.
