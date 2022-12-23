Woman, partner held for murdering two-year-old son

COIMBATORE: A young woman and her paramour were arrested on Thursday for murdering their two year old son by drowning him in a vessel in Tirupur.

Police said Anitha, 20 gave birth to the boy out of an affair with Mohanraj, 22, a daily wager from Kundadam area. As she was a minor during delivery, police arrested Mohanraj under Pocso Act. Meanwhile, she got married to another man from Udumalpet and gave birth to a baby boy five months ago. While staying in her parent’s house in Munduvelampatti, she renewed her affair with Mohanraj, who was out on bail.

As the case was under trial, they feared that a DNA test would lead to his conviction and both killed the two-year-old boy by drowning in a huge water filled vessel on December 19.

After executing the murder, Anitha cooked up a drama that the boy died in an accidental fall into the vessel. However after an inquiry, the Kundadam police arrested the woman and her paramour.