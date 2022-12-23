TamilNadu

Udhay inspects the breakfast scheme in Dindigul corporation school

The sports minister is on a two-day visit to Dindigul.
Udhayanidhi serving food to students
Udhayanidhi serving food to students
CHENNAI: On his Dindigul visit, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the breakfast scheme for students in a corporation school.

He also served food to the students and inquired if it's good and wholesome. Also, he inquired the school authorities about toilet and drinking water facility.

Following the school visit, he went on to meet the athletes at district stadium to hear out their requirements, he also laid foundation stone for the gallery in Volleyball stadium. Subsequently, he hoisted DMK party flag in RM Colony, and distributed party membership cards and several welfare schemes.

