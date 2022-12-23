TN govt sanctions Rs 800 cr to construct classes in panchayat schools

CHENNAI: The state government issued orders to construct new classrooms and additional buildings in panchayat union primary and middle schools at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

Accordingly, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department, in its order, said that it had sent a proposal to the government for the construction of new classrooms as per the announcement under rule 110 on the floor of the house along with the draft guidelines.

According to the order, a total of 985 classrooms will be constructed in 415 schools, which do not have enough classrooms at a cost of Rs 138 crore.

In addition, a total of 1,555 classrooms will be constructed in 588 schools at a cost of Rs 162 crore.

The order further said that 87 schools, which require more than eight classrooms due to overflowing student strength, require 638 classrooms.

The proposed new classrooms in these schools will be constructed at a cost of Rs 89.50 crore.

Similarly, 609 schools, which require two to seven additional classrooms as per the student strength will also be constructed at a cost of Rs 402.50 crore.

As per the request from the commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, the government had sanctioned 800 crores for the construction of classrooms according to the requirement.

The School Education Department also announced that it would outsource firms for the maintenance of government schools, which would be upgraded, at a cost of Rs 100 crore.