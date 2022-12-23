Teachers oppose direction to hold spl classes in half-yearly holidays

CHENNAI: With the half-yearly holidays set to begin on December 26, several government school teachers have opposed the direction of the School Education Department to conduct classes during the holidays for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12.

The half-yearly exam for students of Classes 6 to 12 began on December 15, while on December 19 for the rest of the classes. The exams for all classes will be completed on December 23.

However, with the holidays starting from December 26 till January 1, 2023, it is alleged that the respective district education office (DEO) had directed all schools with students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 to conduct classes.

Subsequently, the teachers have reacted sharply, rather displeased by the direction. “The half-yearly break is only just about a week. Though these students are in high and higher secondary classes, it is important to give them the necessary break considering their mental health and stress of exams,”said a Chennai government school teacher.

“Additionally, let’s also not ignore the work overload and mounting stress on teachers,” added the teacher.

Meanwhile, another Chennai Corporation schoolteacher clarified that conducting schools for high and higher secondary classes are a yearly procedure.

But, unfortunately there are schools that force children to be present till 7 or 8 pm in the name of classes. “Every year, we either get an oral instruction or circular to conduct classes for all students above 10 or at least remedial classes for select students. But, there are few schools that force children to study till late, which will only create an aversion towards learning,” added the teacher.

When DT Next contacted one of the Chief Education Officers, he clarified that schools upon the willingness/consent of the parents can conduct classes during the holidays, for half or full day, for all or select students. “It is upon the principal of the school to decide if they need to conduct classes and for how long,” the official noted.

Meanwhile, the circular of Chengalpattu DEO urging teachers to conduct classes has drawn flak. Efforts to contact the education department officials proved futile.