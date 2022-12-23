‘Students without class 10 mark sheet should be allowed for JEE’

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday urged the union government to allow the Tamil Nadu students without class 10 mark sheet to appear in the joint entrance examination for admission to IITs and NIT.

In a statement, he said that students studying in the state board were in a spot as they could not apply for the JEE.

The students don't have the class 10 marks to produce as they were all declared passed by the state board due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

"The aspiring students who wanted to apply for the JEE were asked to enter class 10 marks in the application. Due to the spread of covid, the exams were not held as the college and school buildings were used in isolation of patients. Considering the critical situation, all the class 10 students were declared pass and were given only pass certificates without marks and grades, " he said.

Balakrishnan said that without considering the practical situations, the class 10 marks are required to apply for the JEE.

"Those students who prepared for the entrance exams are unable to apply for it. Students who appeared in the state education boards including Tamil Nadu are facing such a situation, " he said, urging the state school education minister to write to the union government in this regard.