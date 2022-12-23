Stalin greets farmers on National Farmers Day

He added that through sustainable use of water and the adoption of global technologies, the state would achieve more heights in agricultural production.

Meanwhile, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also extended his greetings to farmers hailing them as the god he worships.

He said that on National Farmers Day, the demands of the farmers should be fulfilled. "Schemes should be implemented to wipe the tears of farmers. Farmers want a lot of happiness in their hearts. PMK will fight for it!" he tweeted.