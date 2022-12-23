Police undertake surprise inspection of central prison in Vellore

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Friday said that the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was keen that she be treated only in Chennai instead of being airlifted to abroad for further treatment.

While attending a Christmas Celebration in the city organised by her supporters, the former aide of Jayalalithaa clarified that “Amma made it very clear that Chennai was the medical capital and there is no necessity to take her to foreign hospitals. If required the foreign medical experts can be brought to Chennai to attend her at the private hospital.”

Dismissing that there was medical negligence, she said three teams of doctors from AIIMS, state health department and private experts treated Jaya.

“In fact, Amma wanted to reward the medical team and there were plans to discharge her on December 19,” she added.