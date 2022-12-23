Police hold safety protocol meet ahead of Christmas and New Year

CHENGALPATTU: In Mamallapuram which falls under Chengalpattu, the police held a consultation meeting in the presence of Mamallapuram DSP Jagatheeswaran and called managers, directors and owners regarding the rules to be followed by hotels, hostels and beach farm houses on ECR and OMR during Christmas and the New Year celebration.

The DSP said, “with a new variant of COVID spreading again in China and owing to the highly contagious nature of this virus, Union and State governments are taking precautionary measures.

It is the duty of the management to ensure that the guests staying at hotels in Mamallapuram for New Year celebrations are vaccinated and wear masks always.” He further added that management should check whether guests are carrying any form of drugs and ensure that no one indulges in parties post midnight.

He emphasised that seaside resorts should take extra care to make sure that no one leaves their rooms and loiters or bathes in the beach after midnight. “Those who drink and tease women would be penalised. And police personnel in plain clothes would be around all the areas to keep revelries under check,” he said.

He also added that vehicle checks would be conducted at ECR and OMR in the temporarily erected checkposts and over 400 CCTV cameras have been placed along the way and the footage will be surveilled round the clock.

The official said that youngsters will not be allowed to pass the Muttukadu checkpost from 6pm on Dec 31 and only families will be allowed entry. He further advised the hotels to provide rooms only to those who submit proper identification proofs.