One worker dies, 4 injured in NLC fire mishap

NEYVELI: A worker died and four others suffered burn injuries from heat emitted from a lignite bunker at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), an official said.
A bunker is a ‘lignite handling system,’ where the coal is stored and handled. Dhakshinamurthi (54), Thirunavukkarasu (47), Selvaraj (47), Suresh (43) and Senthilkumar were working in the bunker when the mishap happened.
R Venukrishnan, chief manager, Thermal Unit, NLC said the injured, which included a permanent worker, suffered burn injuries when there was a “spread” of heat and that they have been admitted to NLC hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Chennai.
However, Thirunavukkarasu succumbed to burns.
