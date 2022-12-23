Manimandapam of Chola to be renovated

TIRUCHY: A detailed project report (DPR) for the renovation of Raja Raja Raja Cholan Manimandapam is getting ready, informed Principal Secretary K Manivasan in Thanjavur on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Raja Raja Cholan Manimandapam, Manivasan said that the Chief Minister announced that the birth anniversary of Raja Raja Cholan would be celebrated as government function and ordered seteps to renovate the Chola King’s manimandapam.

“Following the announcement, the PWD held a detailed discussion with the Thanjavur district collector and conducted a study on what works should be undertaken and thus a detailed project report has been prepared and the works would commence any time,” he said.

Stating that the PWD has undertaken various projects to renovate heritage buildings in Thanjavur, the principal secretary said, a fund the renovation of the Thanjavur palace has been planned at Rs 8 crore and Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned already and the work was under way.