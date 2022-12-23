Kurungulam mill farmers support Arooran mill ryots

TIRUCHY: Kurungulam Aringar Anna sugar factory farmers joined the protest of Thiru Arooran sugar factory farmers who have been protesting for around 25 days for arrears.

Farmers Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan who led the protest said that the Thiru Arooran sugar factory has cheated more than 15,000 farmers and even obtained loans in the name of the farmers without their knowledge.

He said that the farmers are even waiting for the pending cutting charges and vehicles rentals.

He also urged the Chief Minister to intervene into the issue and demanded to fix Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane.