Kallakurichi: HC reject parent’s request to cede deceased’s phone

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday rejected the request of the parents of a Kallakurichi school girl who killed herself in July to surrender her mobile phone to the government advocate instead of the police which is investigating the case.

Justice G Chandrasekharan made the observation after the government advocate Santhosh Kumar submitted that he is not ready to get the girl's mobile as it has to surrender to the CB-CID police which has been investigating the case.

The girl's father Ramalingam's advocate R Sankara Subbu informed the court that his counsels are not ready to surrender the mobile to the police. Recording the observation, the judge noted that the parent of the girl informed the court last time that their daughter did not use any mobile. If they are hiding the truth, they (parents) shall be subjected to the probe.

The judge further held that since the police have been investigating the case, it is appropriate to hand over the victim's phone only to the police, and then only the mobile could be sent to the forensic lab for digging out the truth. The judge made it clear that the parents should surrender the phone only to the police.