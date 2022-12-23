Impound two-wheelers of cops not wearing helmet, says DGP

CHENNAI: DGP Sylendra Babu, head of the state police force has asked all police personnel to wear a helmet while riding two-wheeler and warned the vehicles of police personnel who are not wearing the headgear can be impounded. Only after the violators showed a helmet, the vehicles should be released.

While the state police chief noted that it has come to light that most of the policemen, who are supposed to be an example to the public, do not wear helmets. To avoid this, policemen who come to duty without wearing helmets should have their vehicles impounded, the DGP added. The vehicle should be handed over only after purchasing and showing the helmet. He also said that those who try to show a police identity card and confront the law enforcers will face legal action.

In Tamil Nadu, two-wheeler riders and backseat passengers are required to wear helmets. Violators are fined Rs 1,000.