HC restrains TNMC from conducting office-bearers’ elections

CHENNAI: The first division bench of Madras High Court restrained Tamil Nadu Medical Council from conducting the council's office-bearers' elections citing that certified order copies of a single judge who stalled the election is yet to come.

Heading the bench along with Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, Acting Chief Justice T Raja made the above observation while hearing a matter to decide about the maintainability of an appeal preferred by the TNMC.

As the certified order copy of the single judge's verdict stalling the TNMC election is yet to come, the judges sat to decide whether or not the appeal could be heard before the arrival of the certified copy of the single judge.

The TNMC submitted that about 28 lakhs have been spent for conducting the election and pleaded for permission to conduct the election.

After hearing the submissions, the bench barred the TNMC from conducting the election as it has to see the certified copy of the single judge before hearing the appeal.

The single-judge stalled the election since it had to be conducted after the Madras Medical Registration Act, of 1914 was revisited.

Since the TNMC election should be held as per the Act, the single judge questioned why persons from neighboring Andhra Pradesh were made as representatives as per the Act. Therefore, the Advocate General sought three months to revisit the Act, and the court stalled the elections for three months.