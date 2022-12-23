Ex-min Venkatachalam denies joining BJP

COIMBATORE: Former AIADMK minister ‘Thoppu’ ND Venkatachalam, who joined DMK, had on Friday put to rest speculations regarding his switch over to BJP.

“It is false news being spread by vested interests for political reasons. It has been more than one and a half years since I joined DMK. Till now, I am continuing in DMK and have no plans to join BJP,” he said to the media in Erode.

In the last few days, there were messages doing rounds that Venkatachalam was upset as he was not given due recognition in DMK and was mulling over options of joining the BJP. However, the former minister claimed that he had no qualms over not being given any posts in the party.

“I have never complained and will continue to be faithful to DMK. The cadres shouldn’t be misled by such false information,” he said. He joined DMK in July 2021.

Venkatachalam, who won twice from Perundurai in Erode district in 2011 and 2016, had served as a Minister for Environment and Revenue in the erstwhile Jayalalithaa cabinet. As he was denied a ticket to contest during the last assembly polls, Venkatachalam contested unsuccessfully as an independent candidate.