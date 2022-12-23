EPS demands govt to provide Rs 5K per ration card holder for Pongal

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday demanded the DMK government to provide Rs 5,000 per ration card holder besides distributing sugarcane as a Pongal gift to the people.

Stating that when the Pongal festival arrives every year sugarcane will always come into the minds of the people, however, the DMK government has announced to provide only Rs 1,000, one kilo of raw rice and one kilo of sugar per ration card holder.

Recalling that during the AIADMK regime, the state government had provided financial assistance and Pongal gift provision hamper and sugarcane, Palaniswami said the farmers cultivated sugarcane this year, anticipating that the government would procure from them for the Pongal festival and would distribute it to the people.

Stating that people were disappointed that the government has not announced the distribution of sugarcane, the Opposition leader of the House said both the people and farmers have requested to include sugarcane in the Pongal gift this year.

"Therefore, I request the chief minister should immediately announce to provide Rs 5,000 per cardholder and distribute one full sugarcane along with the Pongal gift", he added.