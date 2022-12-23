Dravidian model is not against any religion: Chief Minister Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday asserted that the Dravidian model government is not against any religion but it is against those who instigate violence in the name of religion to politically benefit from it.

Speaking at Christmas celebrations organised at Don Bosco School in Perambur, he said that humanity is the underlying principle of the Dravidian model.

Stalin termed Christmas as a function of religious harmony and distributed welfare schemes on the occasion.

Pointing out that all the religions wanted to end the suffering of the poor, he said that his government has been successfully enforcing the teaching of the religions as a political movement.