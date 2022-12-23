'Don't delay permissions for spiritual songs recitation in temples'

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department commissioner on Friday asked joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and executive officers of HR and CE temples not to delay in granting permission to individuals and spiritual organizations' requests to conduct spiritual recitation events and cleaning works in the temples.

In a circular, J Kumaragurubaran, Commissioner, HR, and CE said that there was information from several sections saying that officers in temples are delaying the process of granting permissions to conduct the recitation of Thiruppavai, Thiruvempaavai, Panniru Thirumuraigal, Mutrodhal, and temple cleaning purposes in the Tamil month of Margazhi.

"Reciting the spiritual songs andcleaning temples are the services to the god and the authoritieswith the HR and CE temples should grant permission for these purposes within three days since the representations are submitted by the spiritual organizations and individuals, " the HR and CE commissioner noted.