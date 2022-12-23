Bangladesh national dies after fall at Katpadi railway station

VELLORE: Parveen (35) wife of Amirul Islam (40) a Bangladeshi national who along with her family were on their way back to their country was killed when she fell between the platform and a moving train at the Katpadi railway station on Thursday night.

Amirul planned to reach Chennai by the Yercaud express from where they planned to fly to Bangladesh. They had come to Vellore for treatment at the CMC hospital. On Thursday night when the train entered platform 2, Amirul Islam and his daughter entered the compartment while Parveen stood on the platform loading their baggage.

Suddenly the train started moving due to which Parveen fell between the platform and the train. Railway staff pulled Parveen out after the train was stopped and rushed her to CMC where she was declared brought dead.