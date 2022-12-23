86 percent of TET candidates flunk in the exams

CHENNAI: In a shocking development, 86 percent of the Teachers Eligibility Test candidates have failed the exams. The results came out on December 2.

A total of 1.53 lakh candidates have appeared for the online exams held from October 14 to 19, this exam for paper 1 was conducted in two phases (morning and evening). Of them, only a meagre 21,543 candidates managed to succeed in the exams.

Those who have passed in the exams have been downloading their certificates from the Teachers Recruitment Board website since Thursday. Three months time has been given for downloading certificates.

This dubious record has sent shockwaves to the academic circle.