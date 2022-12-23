24 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrive in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 24 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Friday.

The 24 fishermen from Pudukottai and Nagapattinam went fishing to the sea in November on five boats. When they were in the middle of the sea the Sri Lankan Coast Guard surrounded and arrested them for crossing the border.

Following that the families of the fishermen requested the state government to take steps to release them and bring them back to India.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin requested the Central government to get the fisherman released from Sri Lanka. Thereafter, all the fishermen were released and were handed over to the Indian embassy. The embassy officials arranged emergency visas for all the fishermen and they reached the Chennai airport on Air India flight Friday morning.

The officials from the fisheries department welcomed the fishermen and arranged transport to their native villages. The BJP cadre also welcomed the fishermen at the Chennai airport.