2% random testing of all int'l passengers from Saturday at TN airports

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that the State health department is prepared to handle cases of COVID-19 and there is an adequate stock of medicines, while availability of oxygen and beds in the State is also adequate.

He said that the Chief Minister had enquired on the safety measures and medical infrastructure preparedness to ensure that there is no spread of the infection, after the cases due to new variant of COVID-19, BF.7, a sub-lineage of BA.5 variant of Omicron have seen a surge in other countries.

Several foreign countries including the United States of America, China, Japan, and South Korea are having more cases.