Procure cane for distribution via PDS, demand farmers

COIMBATORE: Cane farmers have demanded the state government to procure and distribute sugarcane through ration shops for the Pongal festival.

They urged the government to continue with the practice of giving sugarcane through ration shops for the welfare of farmers.

“It came as a boon for farmers after the government began to procure cane in bulk to be given during the festival over the last two years. With this, the livelihood of farmers was safeguarded as cane fetched a better price. Therefore, the farmers raised cane in large areas expecting the government to procure it. However, lack of any announcement over cane procurement has put our lives at stake,” said R Shanmugasundaram, president of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association.

Farmers claimed that their repeated plea with Ministers and concerned departments has failed to evoke any response. “Farmers had spent Rs 2 lakh per acre to raise cane.

If procurement is further delayed, cane cannot be sold even at throwaway prices in the open market,” he added.

Further, the farmers also demanded the government to procure cane widely from every district and not restrict it to a few areas alone as it may affect a section of farmers.

They have also announced holding a waiting protest in front of the Secretariat on December 27 until their demands are fulfilled.