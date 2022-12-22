Painter held for attempting to burn wife alive suspecting fidelity

COIMBATORE: The Pollachi police on Wednesday arrested a 39-year-old man, who attempted to burn alive his wife suspecting her fidelity. Police said Krishnamurthy a painter from Nehru Colony in Pollachi had poured turpentine oil on his wife, who was asleep and set her on fire on Tuesday late night.

He came home drunk and picked up a quarrel, while suspecting his wife of having an extra marital affair. Around 11 pm, the accused attempted to murder his wife. Their child who was sleeping near the woman also suffered burns.

On hearing the loud noise, the neighbours rushed into the house and doused the fire. Both the woman and the child were rushed to Pollachi Government Hospital and further to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment.

Based on a complaint, the Pollachi police arrested Krishnamurthy. Inquiries with him revealed that he got separated after marriage with two women and this was his third marriage six years ago. It was also the second marriage for the victim.

Following his arrest, Krishnamurthy, who is already facing a murder charge, was produced in a court and remanded in judicial custody.