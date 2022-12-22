Nothing for people in DMK rule, alleges Sellur Raju

MADURAI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is the only party concerned about the welfare of people in Tamil Nadu. Nothing has happened in this 20-month DMK rule in the state, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju (Madurai West) said here on Thursday.

Listing out various schemes implemented in the 10-year rule of the AIADMK, he said there’s literally nothing for the people to benefit from the present government. Meanwhile, Raju wondered whether Tamil Nadu really emerged first in terms of development as claimed by many.

Further talking to reporters, he said the AIADMK has been stressing the need to expedite Mullaiperiyar drinking water project implemented by the AIADMK government for Madurai residents. KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply assured that the project would be ready by 2023. If the project failed to meet that deadline, the AIADMK would hold massive protests and hunger strike.

The DMK came to power after promising people that the price of essential commodities and utility services would never be hiked. But, now there is an all-round price hike and all sections in the state have been heavily burdened. Despite all these, CM Stalin was concerned only about his family and made his son Udhayanidhi Stalin a Minister.