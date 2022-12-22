Man held for smuggling 3.5 tonnes of PDS rice

TIRUVALLUR: The civil supplies CID personnel on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man in Tiruvallur, who was allegedly involved in smuggling of PDS rice from the state to Andhra Pradesh. They seized a minivan with the sacks of rice. They are also on the lookout for two others who escaped from the scene.

In an effort to curtail the rampant smuggling of PDS rice, the civil supplies CID have been conducting regular raids in Tiruvallur district.

On Wednesday night when the team was involved in vehicle checks at Kadambathur village, they apprehended a minivan that was carrying several tonnes of PDS rice.

“We immediately arrested the accused Prakash and seized over 70 bags of rice weighing 3,500 kg along with the minivan it was being transported in,” police said. They remanded the accused to judicial custody and sent the seized bags of rice to Tamil Nadu consumer goods trading warehouse. The police are on the lookout for two persons, including the driver of the minivan who fled the scene.