Kaala Pani : CM pats Rajendran for Akademi award

CHENNAI: Former IAS officer M Rajendran was conferred the Sahitya Akademi award on Thursday for his novel titled Kaala Pani, - Naadu Kadathapatta Mudhal Arasanin Kadhai, a novel that talks about the story of Marudhu brothers and their clans being expatriated by British to the Penang prison.

The officer had also authored another book named Vadakarai - Oru Vamasathin Varalaru. Chief Minister MK Stalin in a tweet congratulated the retired bureaucrat for his work. The work will enable and portray the contribution of Tamils for Indian freedom movement.