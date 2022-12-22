Indirect poll row in Karur: AIADMK stir on Dec 29

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that his party would conduct a public meeting at Karur on December 29 in protest against DMK workers, who allegedly attacked AIADMK’s former minister MR Vijayabhaskar by damaging his car recently.

“In continuation to this, the DMK cadre also kidnapped party’s Karur information wing leader KNR Selvaraj by pushing him from the bike while he was riding his bike at Valunachipuram taluk between Karur-Erode district,” he alleged.

Claiming that the AIADMK cadre, after a wide search, had rescued Selvaraj and was admitted to the hospital after he sustained injuries during the attack, Palaniswami alleged: “DMK cadre have continuously indulged in these types of violent activities.”

“Even after seeing all these incidents, the DMK government has been acting as a mute spectator and the police department also supporting them,” he alleged.

“Therefore the AIADMK has decided to conduct a huge public meeting in Karur district next Thursday to protest against the DMK, which was indulging in violence,” the Leader of the Opposition in the House said.

EPS also said that the meeting would be attended by former AIADMK ministers such as KP Munusamy, Dindugal C Sreenivasan, Natham R Viswanathan, P Thangamani and MR Vijayabhaskar.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK legislator IS Inbadurai also lodged a complaint with the home secretary to take action against those involved in the violent activities in the Karur district in which Vijayabhaskar’s car was damaged.