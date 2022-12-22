Huge mud slip blocks vehicle movement on Kotagiri-Kookalthorai Road

COIMBATORE: Vehicle movement on Kotagiri-Kookalthorai Road was disrupted after a huge mud slip blocked the way in The Nilgiris early on Thursday.

Following the block, a large number of staff and machinery were deployed to clear the pathway.

Vehicles were diverted through alternative routes and several interior villages remained cut off due to the mud slip. Collector SP Amrith along with other officials from the revenue department inspected the spot and urged the staff to speed up work.