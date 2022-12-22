ED attaches A Raja's assets worth Rs 55 crores

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate has attached former Minister A Raja's assets worth Rs 55 crores in a case related to bribery when he held to Environment & Forest portfolio.

The federal agency has informed that 45 acres of land were purchased by Raja with money he got as bribe for providing environmental clearance for a real estate company.

The land is held in the name of a ''benami'' company of Raja, the Enforcement Directorate said.

The politician has been earlier in the cross hairs of the ED when his role was investigated and a charge sheet was filed against him by the agency in connection with its money laundering probe in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

Inputs from PTI