CPI urges CM's intervention in ​Thiru Arooran Sugars Limited issue

CHENNAI: R Mutharasan, state secretary of Communist Party of India, urged the chief minister to intervene in issues pertaining to Thiru Arooran Sugars Limited (TASL) in Thanjavur district and alleged graft worth whopping Rs. 300 Crore by the sugar mill administration.

In a statement, Mutharasan said that thousands of farmers are affected due to the misconduct and the facility is not functioning for the past four years. "The mill has been sold to another firm without finding legal solutions to expansion of the mill, pending dues to be given to the sugarcane farmers, repaying bank loans and others. The new administration is not ready to find a solution to these issues, " he added.

He alleged that Rs. 300 Crore loan, which was received in the names of the farmers, is yet to be repaid. Due to this, notices are being sent to the farmers coercing them to repay the loan amount. "The administration of the mill and bank officials have connived in sanctioning loans in the name of farmers. Investigation should be conducted against the persons involved and legal action should be taken, " he said.

He pointed out that farmers and farmers' associations are protesting for the last 20 days and a tripartite meeting conducted by Thanjavur district collector ended without any solution. "Chief minister should intervene and provide solution to the issue, " he urged.