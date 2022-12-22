Christmas: TNSTC plans to operate 500 special buses from Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of Christmas festival on December 25 (Sunday), the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) announced on Thursday that they have planned to operate 500 special buses tommorow (Friday) to facilitate the needs of passengers going to their hometowns.

Buses are plying to various places like Madurai, Trichy, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, etc.

Accordingly, 22 thousand people have booked to travel tomorrow in 450 government buses departing from Chennai. All the seats for government buses are reported to be booked fully.

Transport Corporation officials said, "We are planning to operate an additional 500 buses on the account of Christmas festival as trains are full due to holidays for schools and colleges. Special buses will depart from Coimbatore tomorrow afternoon. Special buses will be run in addition to the 2,100 regular buses. We are ready to run additional buses depending on public demand."