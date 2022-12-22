BF.7 scare: TN health dept convenes emergency meeting

CHENNAI: As Covid once again makes headlines with Omicron variant BF. 7 spreading rampantly around the world, India in general and Tamil Nadu in particular has been taking measures to prepare for the fast-spreading variant. Part of such measures, Tamil Nadu health department has convened an emergency meeting on Thursday.

The meet is helmed by health secretary Senthilkumar. Health officials are attending the meeting to discuss safety measures to be taken.

State and central governments are on high alert as four cases of this new variant have been reported in India. Three people in Gujarat and one in Odisha have been infected with BF.7 variant.