TamilNadu

BF.7 scare: TN health dept convenes emergency meeting

The meet is helmed by health secretary Senthilkumar.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: As Covid once again makes headlines with Omicron variant BF. 7 spreading rampantly around the world, India in general and Tamil Nadu in particular has been taking measures to prepare for the fast-spreading variant. Part of such measures, Tamil Nadu health department has convened an emergency meeting on Thursday.

The meet is helmed by health secretary Senthilkumar. Health officials are attending the meeting to discuss safety measures to be taken.

State and central governments are on high alert as four cases of this new variant have been reported in India. Three people in Gujarat and one in Odisha have been infected with BF.7 variant.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Covid19
Tamil Nadu Health Department
BF.7 variant
BF.7 Omicron sub-variant
BF.7 scare
Health secretary Senthilkumar

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in