TN govt gives ₹5 cr for setting up Tamil literature dept in JNU

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday provided Rs 5 crore for setting up a separate Tamil literature department in the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University.
The government also nationalized the works of three living Tamil scholars.
Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over a cheque for Rs 5 crore to JNU vice chancellor professor Santhishree Dhulupudi at a function held in the state secretariat on Wednesday morning for establishing a separate Tamil Literature department in the varsity in the national capital, which is a long pending demand of the state.
Writers works nationalized
The CM also nationalized the works of scholars 'Nellai' S Diwan, 'Viduthalai' Rajendran and N Mammad and handed over cheques for Rs 15 lakh each to the three scholars towards royalty.
Viduthalai Rajendran, who has authored critically acclaimed works like RSS: oru apayam (RSS: a threat) is also the general secretary of Dravidar Viduthazhai Kazhagam, an offshoot of the Dravidar Kazhagam founded by 'Thanthai' Periyar.
The CM also nationalized the works of deceased Tamils scholars 'Nellai' Kannan, Kandarvan aka Nagalingam, Somaley, professor N Rasaia and 'Thanjai' Prakash.
Stalin also gave away Tamil Semmal awards for the year 2021 to various writers besides awards for best translators for last year.
State Tamil development cum archaeology minister Thangam Thennarasu, chief secretary V Iraianbu and secretary of Tamil development department R Selvaraj also took part in the function.
