TN govt gives ₹5 cr for setting up Tamil literature dept in JNU

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday provided Rs 5 crore for setting up a separate Tamil literature department in the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The government also nationalized the works of three living Tamil scholars.

Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over a cheque for Rs 5 crore to JNU vice chancellor professor Santhishree Dhulupudi at a function held in the state secretariat on Wednesday morning for establishing a separate Tamil Literature department in the varsity in the national capital, which is a long pending demand of the state.