Stalin to chair meeting of party wings on Dec 28

The meeting would be the first since the DMK high command reorganized the various party wings, including the youth wing headed by state youth welfare and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The DMK leadership revamped the party wings by appointing presidents for most units except the youth and IT wing, which continue to have only secretaries.

The leadership of the ruling party also created new wings like the unorganized drivers wing.

One of the noteworthy revamps was the appointment of a new president and secretary for the women's wing, which was helmed by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Senior woman leader Vijaya Thayanban was appointed women's wing president, a post newly created for the unit, while former Kanyakumari MP Helen Davidson replaced Kanimozhi as secretary following the Thoothukudi MP's elevation as one of the deputy general secretaries of the party.

The party, which gave Stalin junior another term as the secretary, effected a rejig in the youth wing by inducting several new faces as deputy secretaries.

Chief minister cum DMK president is expected to chair what could be an induction meeting to the new functionaries of the wings a year ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election.