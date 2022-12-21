Ramadoss urges to make masks mandates to prevent Covid-19

CHENNAI: Pointing out a huge number of Covid-19 cases in countries like Japan, France and others, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the government to mandate face masks in public places.

In his statement, the leader said that Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in several countries. "Yesterday alone (Tuesday), Japan has reported 1.85 lakh cases, Korea has reported 87,559 cases. France and Germany reported 71,212 and 52,528 cases respectively. The new wave raises concern," he added.

Saying that Tamil Nadu had affected severely by the previous waves of Covid-19 and insisted stringent actions to prevent spread of the disease in India, especially in Tamil Nadu.

He also urged the government to test passengers entering airports from other countries.

"Of the 4.30 Crore persons above 18 years of age in Tamil Nadu, only 87 lakh people have taken booster dose vaccine, which is only 20.23 per cent. To administer booster doses to remaining population, special camps should be conducted and the central government should give vaccine at free of cost," he urged.

While requesting the public to adhere to Covid-19 safety norms, Ramadoss implored the government to mandate face masks in public places to prevent the spread and impact of the disease.