Public grievance camp to be held weekly across TN: DGP

DGP also mentioned that the petitions should be received and appropriate action should be taken on the public's complaint
CHENNAI: DGP Sylendra Babu on Wednesday announced that Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police, and IGs should hold Public Grievance Camp every Wednesday across Tamil Nadu.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the timings alloted to meet the public are from 10 AM to 3 PM.

