Public grievance camp to be held weekly across TN: DGP

CHENNAI: DGP Sylendra Babu on Wednesday announced that Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police, and IGs should hold Public Grievance Camp every Wednesday across Tamil Nadu.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the timings alloted to meet the public are from 10 AM to 3 PM.
DGP also mentioned that the petitions should be received and appropriate action should be taken on the public's complaint.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android