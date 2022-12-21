NEP provides for uniform education, needlessly politicised: Tamilisai

COIMBATORE: The National Education Policy (NEP) will provide all with equal access to education and raise students to international standards, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Speaking to reporters, while participating in a function in a private school in Coimbatore on Wednesday, Tamilisai said NEP would provide equal and uniform education across the state.

“Some politicians are in a regressive mindset that students in government schools and those studying private schools should learn only in a specific manner,” she said.

Referring to remarks by former Puducherry chief minister Narayanasamy blaming her of preventing students from learning Tamil, Tamilisai accused him of failing to bring a proper education system in the Union Territory.

“But attempts were made by us to transform the education system. Children will be able to learn any number of languages till eight years of age, but they weren’t given that opportunity. Learning a new language will open up new opportunities for them.

But, everything is being politicised including learning a new language, NEET and studying in CBSE curriculum. Only educationists and students should spell out their stand and not politicians,” she said.

To a query on BJP state president K Annamalai’s Rafale watch controversy, Tamilisai just said that she is ‘watching everything.’ At the event, she also replied to questions raised by schoolchildren.