Kumkis deployed to stop homebound makhna

COIMBATORE: Barely a fortnight after ‘Pandalur Makhna’ (PM-2) was relocated by the Forest Department, the radio-collared wild elephant is apparently attempting a comeback to its home territory in Gudalur.

The PM-2 has been moved from the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), where it was released, into the core zone.

“Since its release after radio collaring at ‘Congress Mattam’ in the Singara Range of MTR’s buffer zone, the elephant has journeyed over 20 kms (aerial distance) to reach Theppakadu forest area. Still, the makhna continues to be inside the forests, around 30 km from where it was captured in Gudalur. But, it is desperate to make a comeback to its home territory,” said a Forest Department staff.

With the animal moving into Theppakadu in the Masinagudi forest range, the Forest Department has once again got back into operation mode by deploying kumkis.

“Nine kumkis were deployed in multiple spots, where there is a possibility for PM-2 to venture out of the forest area. It continues to stay inside the forest area only because of kumki’s presence. Also, around 60 staff of the Forest Department maintain a close watch of the elephant’s movement over the last few days,” he added.

However, D Venkatesh, Conservator of Forests, Nilgiris District and Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) said the elephant exhibits some behavioural changes after its relocation. “As the elephant was left in a new habitat, it kept moving, but didn’t make any attempts to come into human habitations, so far.

Even though the elephant moved twice near human settlements in Anaikatty and Semmanatham villages, it did not resort to its usual antics of damaging houses. Currently, the elephant keep’s wandering inside the forests.

The Forest Department is just maintaining a routine watch of the elephant, which has never been involved in crop raids, but is habituated to damage houses in search of food,” he said.

This tuskless male was captured, after a daunting operation stretching over 18 days, at an undulated terrain in Needle Rock area in Puliyamparai in Gudalur Forest Division on December 8 as the animal frequently damaged houses in several villages in Gudalur and Pandalur areas.

A 56-year-old woman also died in an attack by PM-2 triggering widespread protests by villagers in Gudalur.