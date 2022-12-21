If language perishes; a race will perish: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to opposing the imposition of any language on Tamils and said that if a language perishes, the race would perish.

Speaking at the 80th anniversary of Tamil Isai Sangam at Raja Annamalai Mandram in the city this evening, Stalin said, "Tamil should be omnipresent. Tamil should flourish in music too. This is not a narrow minded thought. Language is the blood flow of a race. If language perishes, a race will also perish. Hence, the growth of Tamil language and Tamils are intertwined and we are determined in opposing the domination of other languages."

Suggesting that if a person is interested, he could learn as many languages as he pleases, the CM said, "we will not accept the imposition of any language. That is our linguistic policy. That way, the role of Tamil Isai Manram's is very very great. Not one manram, many such manram's must be established."

Arguing that the Tamil landscape was subjected to numerous cultural invasions for many centuries, Stalin said that it suffered due to foreign occupation.

"Our race lost its rights because of foreign races' invasion. Tamil was neglected. Tamils were neglected by the dominant classes. Tamil Nadu and Tamil language was subjected to numerous such assaults. It was under such circumstances that the Dravidian movement rose to defend and protect the rights of the Tamil race, " he added.