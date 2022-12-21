HC dismisses suit against actor Sivakarthikeyan

CHENNAI: Justice C Saravanan of Madras High Court dismissed a suit filed against actor Sivakarthikeyan for a direction to pay Rs 6.92 crore from his salary which he received for acting in the movie 'Prince'.

The judge dismissed the petition filed by a private film finance firm named TAG represented by S Thangaraj.

According to the plaintiff firm, they lent Rs 5 crore for producing Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikaran, Seemaraja, and Ayalan for his associate's film production company.

"Even though the films Velaikaran and Seemaraja were released, the defendant/RD Raja and 4th respondent/Sivakarthikeyan did not return the money," the plaintiff submitted.

He further asked Sivakarthikeyan and his alleged associate RD Raja to pay Rs.6.92 crores which includes the interest rate of Rs.2.85 %.

However, Sivakarthikeyan's advocate Vijayan Subramaniam furnished the censor certificates of all the above-said movies and submitted that Sivakarthikeyan has not produced those movies.

He further noted that Sivakarthikeyan was not the producer of Prince movie and he merely played the lead in Prince.

Recording the submissions, the judge dismissed the suit filed by the private film finance company.